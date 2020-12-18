Datum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,292.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Datum has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $802,317.94 and approximately $95,292.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00376333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.93 or 0.02472608 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

