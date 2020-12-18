DATA Price Up 15% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $294,840.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars.

