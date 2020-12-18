Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Up 23.9%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares shot up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.40. 7,434,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 1,018,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 62.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 387.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

