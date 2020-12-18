DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Cap Achieves $1.50 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $134,324.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, Bitbox, txbit.io and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00379413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.55 or 0.02454458 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,147,646,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT, STEX and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

