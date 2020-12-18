Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.94 ($64.64).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting €58.54 ($68.87). 3,001,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.59. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €59.79 ($70.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

