DAEX Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. DAEX has a market cap of $1.21 million and $7,070.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00369171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

