DAD Chain Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00366291 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

