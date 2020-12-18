CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading 50% Higher

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.50. 8,810,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,443% from the average session volume of 116,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,062,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of CYREN as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

