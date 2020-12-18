Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Up 23.1%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s share price shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.74. 3,175,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 613,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

