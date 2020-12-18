CyberVein Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, CyberVein has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. CyberVein has a market cap of $104.69 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.