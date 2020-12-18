CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.85

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.85 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 81566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.72, a P/E/G ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.