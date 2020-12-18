CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.85

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.85 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 81566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.71.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.72, a P/E/G ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
