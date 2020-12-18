CVCoin Price Hits $0.12 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $29,982.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00788055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00165316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077392 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

