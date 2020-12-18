CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) Shares Down 1.6%

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) (LON:CCPE) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 199,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 132,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.92 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.88.

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.