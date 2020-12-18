CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $1.25. CUI Global shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 2,621,481 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

