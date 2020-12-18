CryptoPing Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $67,544.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00774130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00384683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078245 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

