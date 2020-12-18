CryptoPing Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $14,889.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00786814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00163399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00124167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077024 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

