Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.0855 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $233,964.22 and $650.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

