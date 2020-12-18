Cryptaur (CPT) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,831.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00368478 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

