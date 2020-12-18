Crown Price Up 3.2% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $4,480.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.01359288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00079941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00277090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002503 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005683 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,170,192 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

