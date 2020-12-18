Critical Survey: Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.64%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Heritage Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.83 -$47.30 million N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.55 $28.64 million $0.95 10.51

Heritage Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group -16.75% -14.57% -3.54% Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 522,442 personal residential policies; 2,533 commercial residential policies; and 6,970 commercial general liability policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

