Cristina Larkin Sells 12,000 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,110. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.
