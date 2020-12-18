Cristina Larkin Sells 12,000 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,110. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

