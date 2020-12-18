CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,949.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $61,949.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00468692 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002506 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000064 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.87 or 0.01514545 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

