Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Hits $7.38 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Covesting has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $78,311.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00369171 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.