CoTrader (COT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $680.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $680.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00364888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.