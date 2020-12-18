COTI (COTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.32 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. COTI has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and $12.98 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00132079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00789326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00165107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00387561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00125752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077843 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official website is coti.io .

The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

