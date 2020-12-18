Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $39.68 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 27.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Corteva by 8.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Corteva by 12.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 465,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

