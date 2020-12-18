Cormark Increases Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Price Target to C$14.75

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.80. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of C$280.44 million and a PE ratio of 145.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.78. Sylogist Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.16 and a one year high of C$12.30.

In related news, insider Sylogist Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$257,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,500.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

