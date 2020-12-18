Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.77. 893,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,022,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 89.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

