Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran Sells 36,923 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 38,727,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $126.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

