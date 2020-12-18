Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

