Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 220,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 217,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contura Energy during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,588 shares during the last quarter.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

