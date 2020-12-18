Contrasting Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.16, indicating that its share price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -4.55% 1.39% 1.02% Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.20%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 0.00 $10.97 million $0.56 N/A Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,395.46 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -30.17

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Co-Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap that is used in the management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations, and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

