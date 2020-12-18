Contrasting EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million 1.01 $13.74 million $0.89 4.19 EPR Properties $651.97 million 3.82 $202.24 million $5.44 6.13

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -79.92% 7.50% 0.83% EPR Properties -15.35% -2.15% -0.88%

Volatility and Risk

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arlington Asset Investment and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A EPR Properties 1 5 1 0 2.00

EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.45%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Arlington Asset Investment.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Arlington Asset Investment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

