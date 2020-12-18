CONTRACOIN Achieves Market Cap of $15.70 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $15.70 million and $123,087.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00200238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.01963268 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00096746 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1,744.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000279 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010537 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

