Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $210,502.80 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80.

Greg Washer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,746. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

