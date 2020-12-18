Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Up 7.3%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.38. 1,727,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,415,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. BidaskClub raised Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Constellium by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

