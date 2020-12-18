Consensus Market Cap Tops $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Consensus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,915.12 or 1.00065950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023340 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00057425 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

