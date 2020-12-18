Conceal (CCX) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Conceal has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $672,357.52 and approximately $31,378.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,711.33 or 0.99666009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023173 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00466758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.11 or 0.00737734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00129762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002368 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,158,502 coins and its circulating supply is 9,404,567 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

