Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,060.21

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,060.21 and traded as high as $2,288.44. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at $2,258.00, with a volume of 96,754 shares changing hands.

CCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,176 ($28.43).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,258.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,067.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

