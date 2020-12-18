Comparing NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NanoString Technologies and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Denali Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $46.80, indicating a potential downside of 31.92%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential downside of 37.93%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -53.47% -68.96% -24.15% Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Denali Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 24.12 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -35.62 Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 370.77 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -39.85

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NanoString Technologies beats Denali Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and pan cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, human organ transplant, human and mouse metabolic pathway, and human and mouse fibrosis panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Oregon Health & Science University for the development of novel GeoMxÂ® Digital Spatial Profiler protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

