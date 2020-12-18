Comparing BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Bruker 8.04% 21.78% 6.99%

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Bruker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 290.13 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Bruker $2.07 billion 4.07 $197.20 million $1.57 35.10

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Bruker 1 5 5 0 2.36

Bruker has a consensus target price of $48.39, suggesting a potential downside of 12.17%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Volatility & Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bruker has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bruker beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies; chemical, food and beverage, clinical, and polymer companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, and hospitals and government departments and agencies, as well as agriculture, and food and beverage safety companies; nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; and raw material manufacturers and other businesses through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation has collaboration with Inscopix. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

