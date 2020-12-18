Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $4.66. Communications Systems shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 21,201 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.