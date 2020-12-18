Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.1%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.96 and last traded at $67.22. 2,499,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,071,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.