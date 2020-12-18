Colfax Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of Colfax stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,813. Colfax has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $166.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52.
Colfax Company Profile
