Colfax Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,813. Colfax has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $166.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

