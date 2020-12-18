Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.74

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 871280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 3.93.
About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.
