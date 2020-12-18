Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.74

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 871280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

UMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 3.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

