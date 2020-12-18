Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of CGEAF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

