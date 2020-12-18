Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $10.25

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDE. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 440,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.90. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

