Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.19

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $31.99. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 2,798 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCHGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

