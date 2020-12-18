Club Atletico Independiente Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,642.00 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Club Atletico Independiente has a market capitalization of $333,254.59 and approximately $37,642.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00364888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Club Atletico Independiente

CAI is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

Club Atletico Independiente Token Trading

Club Atletico Independiente can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

