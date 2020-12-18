CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) Shares Up 8.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.24. 1,700,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,406,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.